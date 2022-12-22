Skip to Content
Sun bowl Fan Fiesta event canceled

EL PASO, Texas– The Tony the Tiger Sun bowl announced the Fan Fiesta has been canceled. The Sun bowl Association made the announcement via social media.

Due to migrants occupying the El Paso Convention Center, where the Fan Fiesta is normally held, the event has been canceled.

It's an event where El Pasoans, fans and the teams meet and have fun before the game.

Bernie Olivas, Executive director of the Sun bowl Association, said things like the traditional "Battle of the Bands” during the Fan Fiesta will still happen during a pregame party on the day of the game on Dec. 30th.

