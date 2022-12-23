Survey finds more companies are forgoing holiday bonuses this year

(CNN)- Companies are apparently not feeling the holiday spirit and are giving less when it comes to holiday bonuses.

The outplacement firm "Challenger, Gray and Christmas" released data from the survey of 252 employers Thursday.

It found more than 81% of them planned to freeze the value of holiday bonuses to the same level as last year.

Nearly 27% said they would not give a bonus at all, that's up 4% from last year.

Experts said companies have become more concerned about a possible economic recession or a slowdown.

However, the labor market is still incredibly strong with more jobs available than workers to fill them.