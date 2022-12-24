House passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill as funding deadline looms

(CNN)-The house passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill just ahead of Friday evening's deadline for government funding to expire.

The bill supports critical government operations and provides emergency aid for natural disasters and Ukraine. It now heads to President Biden for his signature.

The senate passed the measure Thursday.

Both chambers also passed a 1 week extension, so the year-long bill, known as an Omnibus, can be processed and signed before the money runs out.

Biden must sign the extension Friday to keep the government running.

The 2023 Omnibus provides $858 billion for defense and more than $772 billion for other domestic programs.

The bill also includes a provision aimed at making it harder to overturn a certified presidential election.