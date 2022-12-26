Skip to Content
today at 6:03 AM
Man with weapon barricades himself in east El Paso home, EPPD SWAT responds

UPDATE: (7:49 a.m.) El Paso Police say the suspect, who has not been indentified, voluntarily came out of the home around 7 a.m.

The suspect was arrested and is facing aggravated assualt charges.

The scene is now clear.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police say the SWAT team was called out to a home in east El Paso after a 36-year-old man barricaded himself inside early Monday morning.

Police say they received a call around 12:30 a.m. about a family assault in progress on the 220 block of Tierra Bonita.

Investigators told our ABC-7 the suspect is believed to have access to a weapon. The 36-year-old who's name was not released is also wanted for aggravated assualt.

The condition of the family is not know at this time and the suspect is believed to be the only person inside the home.

Brianna Chavez

