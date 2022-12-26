People in Ukraine find holiday peace amidst the war

(CNN)- Most people in Ukraine are spending the holidays in the cold and dark.

But, they're finding moments of holiday peace amid Russia's relentless war.

The largest religion of Ukraine and Russia is Orthodox Christianity. It'll mark Christmas on January 7th.

Today is also a public Christmas holiday in Ukraine and many Ukrainians celebrated Sunday.

Some soldiers sat down for a meal together.

In Kyiv Russia's infrastructure attacks did not stop the lighting of the capitol Christmas Tree.

But, Russia is not backing down for the holiday season.

Its military struck different parts of Ukraine over the weekend.