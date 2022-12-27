El Paso City officials say migrant response is a continual effort as ruling keeps Title 42 in place

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city officials took questions following the SCOTUS ruling to leave Title 42 in place while legal challenges play out.

The ruling gives city officials some predictability as they respond to the migrant influx.

Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino said while there was a lull in activity on Sunday with over 900 migrants, the numbers went back up to 1,361 on Monday.

Title 42 expulsions were down to 214 Monday, but there were 300 expulsions on average per day over the last couple of weeks.

D'Agostino said they are aware of a large number of people in Juarez who are waiting for Title 42 to be lifted.

Officials also addressed the decision to clean up the area where the migrants are congregating, calling it a decision in the interest of the health and safety of the migrants that would allow them to continue to their destinations safely.

City-County Health Director Dr. Hector Ocaranza said used blankets and discarded food could transport infectious diseases. He said the clean-up wasn't a form of aggression but rather protection for the migrants.

Additional blankets and food are being provided to the migrants, and city buses are on hand so migrants can have a warm place to rest.

D'Agostino said they are working with community organizations and non-governmental organizations in a continual effort to manage the influx while keeping in mind the health and safety of migrants and the surrounding neighborhood.

D'Agostino said that whether they have the capacity to handle a larger influx is to be determined.

Currently, weather-related issues have led to a backlog in transportation.

D'Agostino said a school facility to house migrants would be ready within the next two days, a second facility probably won't be ready until next week.

