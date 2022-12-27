Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
New
Published 7:51 AM

Flight cancellations expected to continue Tuesday

(CNN)- The long holiday weekend is over, but if you're heading to the airport be sure to check your flight status first.

Flight aware said Southwest had canceled about 60% of Tuesdays flights before the day even started.

It canceled roughly 70 % of Monday's flights and said rebooking could take days.

Southwest is not the only airline that has been canceling flights.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Niagara International Airport said it'll remain closed Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued several new winter storm warnings.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content