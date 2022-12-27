Flight cancellations expected to continue Tuesday

(CNN)- The long holiday weekend is over, but if you're heading to the airport be sure to check your flight status first.

Flight aware said Southwest had canceled about 60% of Tuesdays flights before the day even started.

It canceled roughly 70 % of Monday's flights and said rebooking could take days.

Southwest is not the only airline that has been canceling flights.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Niagara International Airport said it'll remain closed Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued several new winter storm warnings.