The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing

EL PASO, Texas-- The Texas National Guard installed more than 2 miles of fencing since the first feet of border fencing went up in the city last week. That’s according to a Texas National Guard Spokesperson, who said Monday that more fencing is expected to be installed.

As of Monday, approximately 22,000 migrants were sleeping in shelters and makeshift encampments across three Northern Mexico cities.

A number that is only expected to grow as Title 42 remains in legal limbo. Leaving thousands of migrants to make the decision to either wait for the Trump-era Pandemic Policy to be lifted or cross into the United States illegally.