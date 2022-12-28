Southwest warns of more flight cancellations

Southwest Airline's CEO is apologizing for the travel mess and the Transportation Department vows to hold the airline accountable.

More than 90% of Wednesday’s US flight cancellations were Southwest flights, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights. The next highest: SkyWest, with 77.

Southwest Airline's CEO Bob Jordan says more delays are likely this week. Re-bookings are up in the air as unclaimed luggage is also piling up.

Southwest warned that it would continue canceling flights until it could get its operations back on track. The company’s CEO said this has been the biggest disruption he’s seen in his career.

The Biden administration is investigating. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is vowing to hold Southwest accountable for the mess he says it has created.

Southwest is blaming last week's historic arctic storm, aggressive flight scheduling and an outdated infrastructure.