Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Water Department crews will be working to replace a fire hydrant on Capri Road. That will requires crews to shut off water service to the area.

That will affect residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc. The outage is planned for Friday, Dec. 30, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Adjacent areas may be affected, according to City officials.

Officials say residents may notice discolored water once service returns.

They say that although the water is safe to drink, they recommend waiting for it to clear before washing the laundry.

Officials say the discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If the discoloration persists, officials recommend residents flush all faucets in their houses for 5 minutes. If that doesn't work, you should call the City at 575-526-0500. The TTY number is 575-541-2182.