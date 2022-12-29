Watch Live: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Head Coaches Press Conference – Pitt
EL PASO, Texas -- The Pitt Head Coaches will hold a news conference at 10 a.m.
Pitt faces UCLA in the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Friday, Dec. 30.
