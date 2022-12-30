EL Paso police: Man shot dead, woman injured after attacking couple in home with knife

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after attacking a couple at a home in east El Paso.

According to El Paso police, 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo and 41-year-old Adrian Maldonado entered a home on the 12200 block of Kira Christel Monday and attacked a man and a woman.

Police said when they arrived at the home, they heard a woman screaming for help, kicked down a door and saw a man holding a shotgun. An officer shot at but missed hitting the 59-year-old man, according to police.

The man with the shotgun and the 39-year-old woman who had been yelling for help were taken to the hospital and treated for stab wounds.

Police later found Maldonado had been fatally shot by the 59-year-old man. Rojo was later found with a gunshot wound.