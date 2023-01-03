Abe Romero’s family shares safety concerns

EL PASO, Texas– The frightening incident of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s injury Monday night sent shockwaves across the country.

Here in the borderland, the play was even more terrifying to watch for those who lost a loved one playing the game they loved.

The family of 17-year-old Organ Mountain High School football player Abe Romero remembers the moment they lost their love while doing what he loved.

Abe, the captain of his football team and described as the heart of the team, collapsed after a hit on Aug. 26.

Abe would later be placed in a medically induced coma and die of his injuries.

Abe’s Step father, Pedro Solis, tells ABC-7 watching football has never been the same.

After seeing the injury suffered by Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin, it brought back memories of the nightmare their family went through and understand the difficult moments Hamlin's family is going through.

"I know what she's going through and it's the worst feeling ever because there is nothing you can do.” said Elizabeth Alonzo, Abe’s mother.

With a spotlight on Hamlin, Abe's stepfather Pedro Solis said it's a tough decision for parents to allow their kids to play.

"It's hard for a parent to say, don't play that game, because really you don't know the outcome of what's going to happen,” said Solis.

Solis reminds parents of athletes to always check on their kids' health.

"As a parent you should be more aware of what is really going on even if you're that parent that does not have the time to go to your kids game, do anything to be there because you don't know when it's the last moment,” he said.