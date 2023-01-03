Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved

UPDATE: Investigators say police received a call about a carjacking at the Citizens Bank on Main Street just after 9 a.m. A woman drove off in a Volkswagen and was found at the Evelyn and Spruce intersection.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a Las Cruces police officer ended with one car rolling over to a playing field at Sierra Middle School Tuesday.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at Evelyn Street and Spruce Ave. There are no injuries reported.

