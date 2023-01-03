Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 11:19 AM
Published 11:09 AM

Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved

UPDATE: Investigators say police received a call about a carjacking at the Citizens Bank on Main Street just after 9 a.m. A woman drove off in a Volkswagen and was found at the Evelyn and Spruce intersection.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a Las Cruces police officer ended with one car rolling over to a playing field at Sierra Middle School Tuesday.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at Evelyn Street and Spruce Ave. There are no injuries reported.

The ABC-7 New Mexico Mobile Newsroom is gathering more information from the scene.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content