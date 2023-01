This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL: Bills-Bengals game suspended when Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest won't resume this week, Week 18 schedule unchanged.

