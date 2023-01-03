The 118th Congress, Making History

The 118th congress is being sworn in today and before members take their oaths of office, the House is scheduled to elect a new speaker.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy still does not have enough votes to secure the win.

McCarthy can only afford to lose four republican votes because of the razor thin GOP majority.

Some speculation that today's afternoon's vote could feature multiple ballots for a House Speaker, something not seen in 100 years.

Meanwhile, the new Congress is also making history with the largest number of women elected to serve.

It features a record-setting number of women, 149, expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.