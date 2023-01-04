Skip to Content
Local and State government officials honor victims in Juarez jail attack

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- State and local government officials are in Juarez to honor the victims killed in Sunday's attack on "el Cereso 3". The jail was attacked on Jan. 1 by a group of armed men.

The officials joined the families of those killed in their mourning.

Hundreds of officials were joined by local police, state police, the Mexican Army and the Mexican National Guard.

The State Governor joined in the ceremony, vowing not to give up until those who committed the crimes and murders were brought to justice.

Two suspected gunmen were killed following a chase on Sunday by Mexican officials immediately following the attack.

