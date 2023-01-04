Republican Kevin McCarthy fails to win speakership in sixth round of voting

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) — House adjourns for 2nd day without a speaker after Kevin McCarthy fails to win enough Republican support.

UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans adjourn House until 8 p.m. as standoff deepens over electing Kevin McCarthy as speaker. McCarthy failed to win speakership in a sixth round of voting.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy fails to win speakership in fourth round of voting as conservative opponents hold firm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden says House GOP chaos on speaker vote is 'not a good look' for country, adds 'I hope they get their act together.'

