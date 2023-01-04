Unidentified man’s body found in Canutillo; Major Crimes Unit investigating

UPDATE 4:39 p.m.: The EL Paso Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the discovery of a man's body at the 100 block of Brooks in Canutillo.

Deputies were called out to the area around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. The man was found with no signs of life. He has yet to be identified, and no one is in custody.

Officials say investigators will be out in the area for several more hours.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bill Childress Elementary and the Canutillo Transportation Facility are under a secure protocol, according to a Canutillo ISD Twitter post.

The post indicates there is no threat to schools or facilities.

The post says the protocol is a precaution following an ongoing criminal investigation nearby by the El Paso Sheriff's Office.

School bus service to all campuses in the District will be delayed.