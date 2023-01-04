Skip to Content
Village of Ruidoso manager fired; faces stalking claims

RUIDOSO, New Mexico– Village of Ruidoso Manager Tim Dodge has been fired after claims of him stalking a female employee, according to KOAT.

Following a special meeting Tuesday, the village council voted to fire Dodge unanimously. No comment was made at the meeting.

Court documents reveal a temporary restraining order was filed against Dodge.

A female employee said he had left her unwanted gifts and was using village hall surveillance cameras to watch her, according to the police report.

She said she was also followed by the village manager while visiting a family member for lunch in a police report.

A Lincoln County judge granted the temporary restraining order. A hearing was supposed to be held last week, but it was continued until February.

