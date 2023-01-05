Border Patrol Agent shot multiple times in chest; manages to return fire at suspected smuggling car

LORDSBURG, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Border Patrol Agent was shot multiple times in the chest by a person in a suspected smuggling vehicle, according to U.S. Border Patrol Officials.

The agent, wearing his body armor, was medically examined and released.

Officials say the agent was able to return fire as the suspect's vehicle got away.

The incident happened Thursday around 11:25 a.m. The agent is assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico Station.

As the vehicle got away, it was involved in a rollover crash a few miles from the initial shooting. Border Patrol Agents took six people into custody.

Two of those required medical attention, and they were flown to a hospital in El Paso.

The FBI has launched an investigation. The incident is also being reviewed by the Office of Professional Responsibility.