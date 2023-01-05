Skip to Content
El Paso police identify man arrested for aggravated assault incident with migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police have identified a man they say threatened migrants with a gun at Sacred Heart Church.

Police say 27-year-old Steven Matthew Driscoll of east El Paso was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police responded to a call of a man harassing migrants on Dec. 31. Police were not able to catch the suspect that night but were able to locate him the next day.

Driscoll is also charged with evading arrest and/or detention in a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail Wednesday night.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

