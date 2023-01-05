Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 8:18 AM
Published 8:31 AM

El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton

TxDOT

EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect.

It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road.

El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

Canutillo ISD says Davenport Elementary School is currently on lockdown as police continue their investigation.

No other information has been released.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content