El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton

EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect.

It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road.

El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

Canutillo ISD says Davenport Elementary School is currently on lockdown as police continue their investigation.

No other information has been released.