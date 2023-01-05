Skip to Content
Past president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ron Martin, former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer's Association, was arrested and charged with misappropriation of funds.

According to booking information, the offense happened on Oct. 16, 2019. Martin was arrested and released Thursday.

According to the charge, the money was between $2,500 and $30,000.

Martin served as the association's president for 10 years.

In March 2020, ABC-7 learned the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association was facing a probe by the Texas Rangers that may have been focused on financial dealings.

Sources told ABC-7 the investigation could be looking into how current or past finances were handled by the association's administration.

In the article, past president Ron Martin said, "I would be more than happy to assist with any investigation."

