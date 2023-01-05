Two Venezuelans Found Driving a Stolen Jeep

EL PASO, Texas-- Two Venezuelans were arrested after driving the wrong way in

a stolen vehicle.

According to El Paso Police, on Thursday December 29, while patrolling the area of Father Rahm near Sacred Heart Church a vehicle was driving the wrong way. The driver, 21-year-old Yorve Berroteran, and the passenger, 22-year-old Jeandid Isaac Melendez were pulled over.

Officers found that the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee they were driving did not belong to them and say Melendez gave officers a fake name and date of birth. Officers found Melendez's true identity and arrested her for Failure to Identify. The Officers also arrested Berroteran for the traffic violations.

The owner of the Jeep reported the vehicle stolen on Tuesday.

Police say the victim had left the Jeep running to warm it up at the 600 block of Mesa. Moments later the victim found that someone had stolen the vehicle.