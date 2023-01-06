Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico

LORDSBURG, New Mexico-- U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a Border Patrol Agent was shot in the chest multiple times while on duty Thursday.

The agent, assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico was shot by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect's car sped away.

The fleeing vehicle was involved in a roll-over crash a few miles down the road and agents took six people into custody. The agent was later examined and released.

An investigation by the F.B.I. is underway, New Mexico State Police is also assisting in the investigation.