Man arrested in connection to lower valley fire that injured one person

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 28-year-old man is under arrest following an investigation into a lower valley fire at the 600 block of N. Carolina.

The fire happened on Jan. 1 at 11:51 p.m. Officials say fire crews contained the fire to the second floor and prevented it from extending to the rest of the building.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital with burn injuries.

An investigation led to the arrest of Moctezuma Arredondo. He was booked on a charge of arson and was issued a $50,000 bond.