Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:58 PM

Man arrested in connection to lower valley fire that injured one person

El Paso Fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 28-year-old man is under arrest following an investigation into a lower valley fire at the 600 block of N. Carolina.

The fire happened on Jan. 1 at 11:51 p.m. Officials say fire crews contained the fire to the second floor and prevented it from extending to the rest of the building.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital with burn injuries.

An investigation led to the arrest of Moctezuma Arredondo. He was booked on a charge of arson and was issued a $50,000 bond.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content