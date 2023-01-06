Undocumented non-citizen accused of throwing large rock at Border Patrol Agent

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI arrested a 22-year-old undocumented non-citizen for throwing a large rock at a United State Border Patrol Agent.

The agent was not hit by the rock and was not hurt, but officials say that had the rock made contact, the agent could have suffered serious bodily injury.

The man was identified as Agelo Arcila-Cordero.

The incident happened Wednesday along mile marker 101 off I-10.

According to officials, Arcila-Cordero led a group of non-citizens around 1 a.m. when the group encountered Border Patrol Agents.

After throwing the rock, officials say Arcila-Cordero ran south across I-10, attempting to stop traffic. He was captured around 6:30 a.m. around mile marker 116 off I-10.

Arcila-Cordero has been federally charged with assault on a federal officer with enhancements for human smuggling and assault with a deadly weapon.

“We are grateful the USBP Agent did not sustain any injuries and was able to go home safely to his/her family,” said FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey. “Assaults on Border Patrol agents or any other federal agents/officers or task force officers will not be tolerated and will be addressed swiftly by our office so they can continue to carry out their sworn duty to protect our communities.”