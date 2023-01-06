Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 10:38 AM

WATCH LIVE: White House previews President Biden’s Mexico City summit

MGN

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- Following President Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday he'll travel to Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit.

Biden will join Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will preview the president's travel. She'll be joined by National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content