WATCH LIVE: White House previews President Biden’s Mexico City summit

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will preview the president's travel. She'll be joined by National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- Following President Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday he'll travel to Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.