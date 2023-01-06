WATCH LIVE: White House previews President Biden’s Mexico City summit
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- Following President Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday he'll travel to Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit.
Biden will join Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will preview the president's travel. She'll be joined by National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.