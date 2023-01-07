Skip to Content
Border Network for Human Rights holds march for migrants Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas– Ahead of President Biden’s visit to El Paso Sunday, the Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) holds a press conference and a “This is Our New Ellis Island” community march Saturday morning.

The march is also in response to the Biden administration's new border enforcement measures.

The press conference begins at 11:00 a.m. at Chihuahuita Park, then the march will follow at 11:30 a.m.

BNHR said it’s holding the march to support the rights and dignity of migrants and border communities and denounce the violent, inhumane state and federal immigration policies at the southern border.

