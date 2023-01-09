Skip to Content
today at 5:39 PM
Central El Paso stabbing victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries

UPDATE (5:37 p.m.): Officials now say the victim is a 39-year-old man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso.

According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s.

This is a developing news story.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

