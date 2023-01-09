WATCH: Bipartisan Senate delegation tours border in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following President Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday, a bipartisan delegation of U.S. Senators are in El Paso to tour the Migrant Processing Center.

The senators will participate in a roundtable discussion with El Paso Officials.

Among those attending:

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ)

James Lankford (R-OK)

Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Chris Murphy (D-CT)

Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Chris Coons (D-CT)

The delegation will hold a roundtable discussion with city and state officials and non-governmental aid organizations.

The delegation will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at Bassett Middle School.