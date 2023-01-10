Skip to Content
Fire Crews respond to two gas leaks due to two ruptures

KVIA

UPDATE (1:28 p.m.) According to an El Paso fire spokesman, crews are responding to two gas line ruptures caused by the same construction company in different parts of town.

One rupture is at 6666 Gateway East in east El Paso at the Holiday Inn Express. The second is at 4408 Loma De Brisas in northeast El Paso.

Fire crews are working to clamp the line at the Holiday Inn Express.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hazard has been reported at I-10 East and Airway by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Exit Ramp 25 is closed. There is no immediate clearing time.

All lanes are closed at Gateway East at Buffalo Soldier. The clearing time on that is also not known.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

