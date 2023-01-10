Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 9 to January 13, 2023.

For updates, click here. For more on TxDOT's projects, click here.

Culvert Cleaning Project

Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-85 southbound between Racetrack and Executive right lane closed.

Crews will be working on culvert cleaning.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, January 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South at Cassidy on-ramp complete closure.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Tuesday, January 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Executive and Schuster right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Wednesday, January 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Thursday, January 12

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

North Desert at Transmountain on-ramp complete closure.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Friday, January 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border) westbound between Yarbrough and Midway right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing chain link fence.

Maintenance

Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 13

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.

Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 southbound closed.

US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing bridge.

US-62 (Paisano) east and westbound between Virginia and Kansas left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing handrails.

US-54 North Hondo Pass exit closed.

Gateway North between Moonlight and Hondo Pass left lane closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

I-10 east left lane closed between Mesa and Sunland.

Crews will be cleaning shoulder.

Bridge Joint Cleaning

Monday, January 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 Southbound at Hercules left and center lanes closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joint cleaning.

Tuesday, January 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 Southbound at Hercules right and center lanes closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joint cleaning.

Wednesday , January 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 Northbound at Hercules left and center lanes closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joint cleaning.

Thursday, January 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 Northbound at Hercules right and center lanes closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joint cleaning.

Friday, January 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 Northbound at Hondo Pass left and center lanes closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joint cleaning.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, January 8, though Sunday, January 29

24 hours a day

North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Los Mochis Drive.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.

Monday, January 9, through Sunday, January 29

24 hours a day

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.

Monday, January 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Los Mochis Drive and the Transmountain Road exit ramp.

DETOUR: Turn right on Los Mochis Drive, turn left on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), turn left on Talbot Avenue, turn right on South Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers.

Monday, January 9, through Saturday, January 14

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be entering and existing the work zone and/or placing deck panels.

Monday, January 9, through Saturday, January 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Saturday, January 07 through Friday, January 13

Continuous closures starting, 6:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

Pan American northbound closure Exit Ramp

Crews will be working on demolition

Sunday, January 08 through Thursday, January 12

Overnight 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closures from North Loop Overpass to Zaragoza POE Overpass

Alameda Underpass will be closed completely

Pan American Entrance ramp southbound

Crews will be working on demolition

Monday, January 09 through Saturday, January 14

Daily, 6:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Pan American southbound closure Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on demolition

Tuesday, January 10 through Thursday, January 12

Overnight 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound between Ysleta Truck POE to Pan American Avenue

Crews will be working on demolition

Montana Frontage Road Project

Wednesday, January 18 through Friday, January 19

Overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US-62) complete closure frontage road from Lee Trevino Drive to Wedgewood Drive

Global Reach Drive north and southbound closures from Walter Jones Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard

Crews will be working on traffic switch

Tornillo Bridge Reconstruction

Saturday, January 14

Continuous closure, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 am

I-10 east and westbound full closures at the Tornillo bridge location

Crews will be doing deck pours