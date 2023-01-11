Skip to Content
CBP increases migrant processing capacity by 1,000 with opening of new soft-sided facility

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new 153,300 square-foot facility in northeast El Paso will help U.S. Customs and Border Protection process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol Custody.

The soft-sided facility has a capacity of 1,000, adding to the Border Patrol Processing Center's 1,040 capacity at Hondo Pass.

According to CBP, the new facility on U.S. Highway 54 is weatherproof, climate controlled and provides ample areas for eating, sleeping and personal hygiene.

The temporary facility sits on 28 acres of land.

CBP officials say the location was chosen because it is centrally located to El Paso Sector Border Patrol stations throughout West Texas and New Mexico.

