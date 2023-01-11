Court documents state San Elizario mayor made false claims about how her vehicle was damaged

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas -- The mayor of San Elizario is accused of filing a false insurance claim in which she received a payment of $11,094, according to documents obtained by ABC-7.

Isela Reyes was arrested Tuesday.

According to the documents, on March 6, 2022, an employee of Reyes crashed into her car outside her home. The documents state Reyes said she would take care of the crash because "that is what insurance was for."

Investigators say Reyes filed a claim with Farmers Insurance saying she noticed damage to her vehicle as she was leaving for work and did not know who crashed into the car.

Investigators say Reyes called the Town of San Elizario Marshal on March 7, 2022 where she falsely stated the accident had been caused by a hit-and-run driver and had no information on the vehicle at fault.

Investigators say in September of 2022, Reyes became nervous about posts circulating on social media, implicating her in insurance fraud.