El Paso Chihuahuas name new manager

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Chihuahuas and San Diego Padres announced Phillip Welman as the new manager for the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Wellman is entering his eighth season with the Padres organization and will be the seventh manager in Chihuahuas history.

“I’m extremely excited about the coming season. The Padres have blessed me with a tremendous staff and I’m sure we’ll have very talented players as well. Going to work in a top notch facility with a loyal fan base is something I look forward to being a part of,” Wellman said.

Wellman brings 35 years of experience as a manager or coach in Minor League Baseball. Prior to joining the Padres he worked in the Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels organizations.