Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 2:37 PM

El Paso Chihuahuas name new manager

El Paso Chihuahuas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Chihuahuas and San Diego Padres announced Phillip Welman as the new manager for the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Wellman is entering his eighth season with the Padres organization and will be the seventh manager in Chihuahuas history.

“I’m extremely excited about the coming season. The Padres have blessed me with a tremendous staff and I’m sure we’ll have very talented players as well. Going to work in a top notch facility with a loyal fan base is something I look forward to being a part of,” Wellman said.

Wellman brings 35 years of experience as a manager or coach in Minor League Baseball. Prior to joining the Padres he worked in the Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels organizations.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content