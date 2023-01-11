El Paso rock band founder sentenced to 12 years, lifetime supervised release for child porn

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The founder of an El Paso rock band who pleaded guilty to child porn charges in June used his popularity to gain the trust of underaged girls, according to court documents.

Peter Sebastian Felix, 29, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

Felix had been exchanging sexually explicit images with a minor, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of prepubescent child pornography in June 2022.

“Protecting children, who are among the most vulnerable victims in this country, will always be a priority,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “We and our partners are always here to identify these predators, put an end to their harmful behavior, and bring them to

justice.”

Felix is scheduled for a restitution hearing in March.