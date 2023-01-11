Skip to Content
El Paso Water’s Public Service Board votes to delete new surcharge from upcoming budget

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Water Public Service Board has deleted an agenda item from the new Water, Wastewater and Stormwater budget that would have seen a jump in rates for new homes. There would have been no effect on current customers.

It was titled "The Sustainable Infrastructure Surcharge" or SIS, and it would have affected homes being built in areas of Northwest El Paso, Northeast El Paso and East El Paso.

The board has approved an average rate increase of $9.03 for all regular El Paso Water customers that will last throughout the 2023/2024 fiscal year. That rate increase begins on March 1st.

Included in the budget is a way for El Paso Water customers to save on their monthly bill by limiting water use.

If monthly use falls beneath 4 ccfs, or just under three thousand gallons, customers will save $14 on their monthly bill.

Samuel Harasimowicz

