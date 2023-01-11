Flight departures halted across the United States due to FAA system outage

EL PASO, Texas-- The Federal Aviation Administration has just announced it has suffered an outage of its system that alerts pilots and crew to advisories and information for flights. This can affect operations nationwide. The FAA says they are working to fix the problem.

US President Joe Biden has ordered a Department of Transportation (DOT) investigation into the outage after being briefed on the situation, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes," she tweeted.

More than 3,500 U.S. flights have been delayed just before 6 a.m. local time according to FlightAware.

“This technology issue is causing significant operational delays across the National Airspace System,” said Airlines for America, an industry group that represents major U.S. carriers, including Delta, American, United, Southwest and others.