Tiger cub found during shooting call in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Police in Albuquerque found a tiger cub while responding to a shooting.

Police say the Bengal tiger cub was found in a dog crate inside a mobile home in southeast Albuquerque.

A tweet from the police chief indicated the tiger is safe and in the care of New Mexico game and fish.

It is illegal to keep a tiger as a pet in New Mexico. Officers continue to investigate the shooting.