Tiger cub found during shooting call in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Police in Albuquerque found a tiger cub while responding to a shooting.
Police say the Bengal tiger cub was found in a dog crate inside a mobile home in southeast Albuquerque.
A tweet from the police chief indicated the tiger is safe and in the care of New Mexico game and fish.
It is illegal to keep a tiger as a pet in New Mexico. Officers continue to investigate the shooting.
