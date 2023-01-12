2 fugitives wanted in El Salvador removed from U.S. to face charges in their home country

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two fugitive undocumented non-citizens wanted in El Salvador have been removed from the U.S. and sent back to their home country.

Benito Arevalo Gochez Ruballo, 47, faces charges in El Salvador for illicit groupings, proposition or conspiracy to aggravated homicide, and homicide.

Erika Beatriz Rivera Crespin, 35, is wanted for human trafficking.

The El Paso U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Remove Operations Field Office removed the individuals on Jan. 6 on an ICE Air Operations Charter flight.

“Dangerous criminals, who attempt to evade justice in their home countries by seeking safe haven in the United States, will not find it here,” said Mary De Anda, acting field office director for ERO El Paso. “ICE is committed to identifying, locating, arresting and ultimately removing foreign fugitives to keep our country and communities safe.”

Gochez Ruballo and Rivera Crespin were taken into custody by law enforcement officials in El Salvador shortly after their flight landed.