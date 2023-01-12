Bassett Middle School closes; will remain ready if migrant numbers climb back up

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Almost two weeks after opening to its doors to help house migrants, Bassett Middle School is once against closed due to low occupancy.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser tells ABC-7 the school was closed Tuesday. The shelter was set up to hold 500 migrants, with a capacity to double that number.

But right before its closing, it was housing about 17 migrants.

Leeser says Bassett Middle School will remain ready in case migrant numbers climb back up and the capacity is needed once again.