Biden’s legal team found another batch of classified documents

President Joe Biden’s legal team found another batch of classified government records following the initial discovery of classified documents at his former think tank office in Washington this past fall.

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham is among the Republicans calling for Attorney General Merrick Garland to open a full-throttle investigation into the situation.

Classified records are supposed to be stored in a secure location and under the Presidential Records Act says all White House records are to be given to the National Archives after an administration ends.

It is unclear at this time how many documents were in the second batch of documents or what the documents were about.