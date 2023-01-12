Local El Paso bakery impacted by nationwide Egg shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.

Some local bakeries are now seeing it impact their business.

Egg-flation is forcing the owner at Mami's bakery to alter her recipes in order to stay afloat.

In business for 11 years, this is something the bakery has never had to turn to. Although, with wholesale egg prices reaching record highs, owner Martha Bistrain said it had to be done.

According to the food market data company, Urner Barry, as of Tuesday Jan.10, the average price for eggs was $4.33 per dozen. This time last year, that price was around $1.33.

The cause of the higher prices is the Avian flu that has wiped out about 60 million birds, according to the USDA.

This causing major supply issues across the nation.

Bistrain said the bakery has had to pass on the higher cost to consumers but keeping as low as possible to keep people coming back.

She said an average trip to the grocery store for eggs used to cost her $90, now she said she's paying close to $300.

"We're going to have to modify some of the recipes, modify them with less egg, I don't know how the quality is going to be for the items,” said Martha Bistrain, Owner of Mamis Bakery. "It's been frustrating but we have to right now what we have to.. to survive."