$1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Tonight

Friday the 13th might end up being someone’s lucky day. The Mega Millions Jackpot has reached an estimated $1.35 billion, the second-largest in the lottery’s history for the drawing set tonight.

The last jackpot was won at $502 million on October 14, when there were two winning tickets from California and Florida, the Mega Millions said. Since then, more than 33 million winning tickets have been sold, including 68 players who took home $1 million or more, the lottery added.

That big Jackpot prize will only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years.

Nearly all jackpot winners take a cash payout. For tonight’s drawing that’s nearly $708 million dollars.

The chance of winning a Mega Millions Jackpot is a slim 1 in nearly 303-million.