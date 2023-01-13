El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy assaulted during traffic stop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 28-year-old man with outstanding criminal warrants assaulted an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy Wednesday following a traffic stop, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the deputy spotted 28-year-old Raul Rangel at the 1,000 block of Celum and conducted a traffic stop.

Officials say as Rangel exited his vehicle, he began assaulting the deputy. After a brief struggle, Rangel was taken into custody.

Rangel was arrested for the outstanding criminal warrants and two additional charges of assault on a peace officer and interfering with public duties.