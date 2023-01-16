Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 15 to Jan. 22

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 16 to January 22, 2023.

For updates, click here. For more on TxDOT's projects, click here.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, January 15 through Saturday, January 21

Continuous closures starting, 9:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Pan American southbound closure Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on demolition

Sunday, January 15 through Thursday, January 19

Overnight 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closures from Zaragoza POE Overpass to Alameda Overpass

Alameda Underpass will be closed completely

Crews will be working on demolition

Monday, January 16 through Saturday, January 21

Daily 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound between Pan American Avenue to Ysleta Truck POE

Crews will be working on structures and roadway work

I-10 Widening East

Sunday, January 15 through Thursday, January 19

Overnight, from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

I-10 Westbound main lanes from Horizon Overpass to Eastlake Overpass

Crews will be working on removing portable CTB

Montana Frontage Road Project

Tuesday, January 17

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound right lane closure frontage road from Lee Trevino Drive to Global Reach Drive/Yarbrough Drive

Crews will be working on traffic switch

Wednesday, January 18

Overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US-62) complete closure frontage road from Lee Trevino Drive to Wedgewood Drive

Global Reach Drive north and southbound closures from Walter Jones Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard

Crews will be working on traffic switch

Tornillo Bridge Reconstruction

Saturday, January 14

Continuous closure, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 pm

I-10 east and westbound full closures at the Tornillo bridge location

Crews will be doing deck pours

Signal Improvement Project

Tuesday, January 17

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound at Anthony Exit 1 alternate lane closures.

All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site.

Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets on the bridge overpass.

Culvert Cleaning Project

Monday, January 16 through Friday, January 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-85 southbound between Racetrack and Executive right lane closed.

Crews will be working on culvert cleaning.

Guardrail Repair Project

Tuesday, January 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista two right lanes and exit ramp closed.

Wednesday, January 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10- eastbound between Executive and Schuster left lane closed.

Maintenance

Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.

Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 southbound closed.

US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures.

US-54 north and southbound between Hercules and Dyer alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

US-62 (Paisano) east and westbound between Virginia and Kansas left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing handrails.

I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning shoulder.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, January 15, though Thursday, January 19

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Artcraft Road.

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Artcraft Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Thursday, January 19

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Transmountain Road and Artcraft Road.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6 (Spur 16/Loop 375/Transmountain Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Artcraft.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Sunday, January 22

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6B (Spur 16/Loop 375/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Continuing through Sunday, January 29

24 hours a day

North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Los Mochis Drive.

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.