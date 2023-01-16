Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 16 to January 22, 2023.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, January 15 through Saturday, January 21
Continuous closures starting, 9:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Pan American southbound closure Entrance Ramp
Crews will be working on demolition
Sunday, January 15 through Thursday, January 19
Overnight 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closures from Zaragoza POE Overpass to Alameda Overpass
- Alameda Underpass will be closed completely
Crews will be working on demolition
Monday, January 16 through Saturday, January 21
Daily 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound between Pan American Avenue to Ysleta Truck POE
Crews will be working on structures and roadway work
I-10 Widening East
Sunday, January 15 through Thursday, January 19
Overnight, from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- I-10 Westbound main lanes from Horizon Overpass to Eastlake Overpass
Crews will be working on removing portable CTB
Montana Frontage Road Project
Tuesday, January 17
Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound right lane closure frontage road from Lee Trevino Drive to Global Reach Drive/Yarbrough Drive
Crews will be working on traffic switch
Wednesday, January 18
Overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Montana Avenue (US-62) complete closure frontage road from Lee Trevino Drive to Wedgewood Drive
- Global Reach Drive north and southbound closures from Walter Jones Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard
Crews will be working on traffic switch
Tornillo Bridge Reconstruction
Saturday, January 14
Continuous closure, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 pm
- I-10 east and westbound full closures at the Tornillo bridge location
Crews will be doing deck pours
Signal Improvement Project
Tuesday, January 17
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound at Anthony Exit 1 alternate lane closures.
- All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site.
Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets on the bridge overpass.
Culvert Cleaning Project
Monday, January 16 through Friday, January 20
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-85 southbound between Racetrack and Executive right lane closed.
Crews will be working on culvert cleaning.
Guardrail Repair Project
Tuesday, January 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista two right lanes and exit ramp closed.
Wednesday, January 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10- eastbound between Executive and Schuster left lane closed.
Maintenance
Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.
- Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 southbound closed.
- US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures.
- US-54 north and southbound between Hercules and Dyer alternate lane closures.
Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.
- US-62 (Paisano) east and westbound between Virginia and Kansas left lane closed.
Crews will be repairing handrails.
- I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park left lane closed.
Crews will be cleaning shoulder.
I-10 Widening West
Sunday, January 15, though Thursday, January 19
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Artcraft Road.
- Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Artcraft Road and Transmountain Road.
Crews will be placing concrete pavement.
Thursday, January 19
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Transmountain Road and Artcraft Road.
- The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.
- DETOUR: Take Exit 6 (Spur 16/Loop 375/Transmountain Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Artcraft.
Crews will be placing concrete pavement.
Sunday, January 22
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road.
- DETOUR: Take Exit 6B (Spur 16/Loop 375/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.
Continuing through Sunday, January 29
24 hours a day
- North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Los Mochis Drive.
- South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and Transmountain Road.
Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.