Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 3:49 PM
Published 3:31 PM

“Terrible loss”: City officials respond to news of El Paso Police Chief’s death

Greg Allen
City of El Paso
Greg Allen

UPDATE (3:48 p.m.): El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the following statement on news of Chief Allen's Death:

“We lost a great leader today. El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen was not only an incredible Chief of Police, but he was an incredible son, husband, father, and friend. He earned the respect of every officer on his force, and I was proud to call him my friend. He will be greatly missed, and the City of El Paso will be forever indebted to him for his leadership. Our heart goes out to his wife Rosanne and his entire family at this difficult and painful time. He was an esteemed member of our City family and we mourn alongside them.”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has released a response to death of El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen.

“This is a terrible loss for Chief Allen’s family, and it is heartbreaking for us, his City family as he meant so much to our organization and to our community,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. “We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Roseanne, and his entire family.”

Chief Allen was named Chief of Police in March 2008. He joined the city of El Paso in 1978.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content