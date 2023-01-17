“Terrible loss”: City officials respond to news of El Paso Police Chief’s death

UPDATE (3:48 p.m.): El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the following statement on news of Chief Allen's Death:

“We lost a great leader today. El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen was not only an incredible Chief of Police, but he was an incredible son, husband, father, and friend. He earned the respect of every officer on his force, and I was proud to call him my friend. He will be greatly missed, and the City of El Paso will be forever indebted to him for his leadership. Our heart goes out to his wife Rosanne and his entire family at this difficult and painful time. He was an esteemed member of our City family and we mourn alongside them.”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has released a response to death of El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen.

“This is a terrible loss for Chief Allen’s family, and it is heartbreaking for us, his City family as he meant so much to our organization and to our community,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. “We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Roseanne, and his entire family.”

Chief Allen was named Chief of Police in March 2008. He joined the city of El Paso in 1978.