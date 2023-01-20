County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso.

According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients and employees.

Investigators say undercover law enforcement agencies found male customers were offered and received sexual services.

Tokyo Massage is located at 5435 N. Mesa Ste. C.

Court documents state the establishment advertises on websites known to solicit exotic massage.

"The individuals that are victims in all of this, of course, could be individuals that are working against their will. So that's a labor trafficking issue. And then of course, you have individuals that are performing certain acts, sexual activity. So you have a human trafficking aspect of it, sexual trafficking of all types of individuals," Christina Sanchez, an Assistant County Attorney for the El Paso County Attorney's Office, said, "Whether they are here illegally or not, these individuals are victims."

According to investigators, in addition to code violations and criminal activity, the women at Tokyo Massage appear to work twelve hours per day, seven days a week.